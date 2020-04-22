A&M’s Bjork Open to Using Olsen Field, Should the MLB Come Calling

COLLEGE STATION — A CBS Sports report said Major League Baseball is exploring options to use Texas as one of it’s sites to get the season started as the Country continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The report says Texas would be one of three sites to house several major league teams citing major league parks like Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park as possible sites to play games.

A Dallas Morning News report suggests that Texas also has several minor league parks and high quality College Parks that could be used. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said if the MLB were to Ask Texas A&M to host games, they would absolutely be in favor of doing so.

“It goes back to what our local health officials, say we can do,” he said. “What kind of mechanics are involved and how that operates but absolutely. I think if we can get activity and it’s safe, and we can participate, I think that’d be a great way to kind of get back, you know things up and running and so we’d definitely participate in that.”