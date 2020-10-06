A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Confident in His Team’s Progress Despite Blowout Loss to Alabama

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M has now lost eight-straight games to Alabama after a 52-24 setback on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Aggies made this a game early in the second quarter tying the game at 14, but 21-unanswered points pretty much put the game out of reach for Jimbo Fisher and The Aggies.

While Fisher dropped to 0-3 against Alabama since arriving at A&M, he said Saturday’s game felt different, because A&M matched up better physically against Alabama.

“We expected to win the game,” Fisher said. “When we got here, we didn’t expect to win those games. Our physicality on the defensive line has become very good… We ran the football well. We didn’t have a sack in the game — we allowed some pressures — but before we had been dominated up front, at times were getting pushed around.”

Fisher also said this is a young team that is continuing to improve and their future recruiting classes will help them be competitive in these games in the future.

“We’ve got to get the big plays take care of on defense,” he said. “But I think we’re making tons of progress and a lot of our players that are making that contribution are very young football players.”