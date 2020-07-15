A&M’s Spiller Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

DALLAS – Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller has been named to the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List, announced Wednesday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Spiller, a sophomore running back, wasted little time establishing his presence in the A&M backfield as he exploded for an 85 yard touchdown run against Texas State in the 2019 season opener, the fourth-longest rush ever by an A&M freshman. A season ago, the Spring, Texas native posted 946 rushing yards to lead all SEC freshman running backs. The phenom chipped in 203 receiving yards to become A&M’s 14th freshman to cross the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark. For his efforts, Spiller earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors from the league’s coaches and was named the Top Offensive Newcomer at Texas A&M Football’s annual banquet.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.