COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson earned some preseason praise from Walter Camp Football on Monday, as the publication named him to its preseason All-America First team.

Johnson is coming off of a season in which he played in all 12 games for the Aggies, while recording 79 tackles.

A&M will open up its 2022 campaign on Saturday, September 3rd against Sam Houston State at 11:00 am.