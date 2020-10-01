Any Kind of Saturday Upset of Alabama Had to Begin Early This Week for A&M

COLLEGE STATION — If Texas A&M plans to pull the upset of Alabama this weekend they know it starts with a good week of practice.

Jimbo Fisher has preached practice habts since he arrived in Aggieland and senior defensive end Micheal Clemons is taking that to heart this week.

“I don’t personally believe in showing up on Saturday and just going, not at this level,” he said. “I think that you have to create those habits in practice every single day. The habits that you have in practice, are the habits that will show up on Saturday, good or bad.”

After a hard-fought win over Vanderbilt, Jimbo Fisher knows his team has some areas to clean up, but he is more than confident in them on Saturday.

“Our guys will definitely have to be up to the challenge they’ll come compete and play their tails off I feel that 100%,” Fisher said. “I love our guys we’ve had a good camp. We’ve got to play better than we did last week but at the same time those things happen. The thing about it is we persevered and found ways to keep making plays on either side [of the ball] whatever we had to do to to come out of that game with a win and there’s something to be said for that too.”

A&M and Alabama kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday on CBS