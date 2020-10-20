As Aggies Climb to No. 7 Fisher Wants Them to Keep Pushing Into The Bye Week and Beyond

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M rose to number seven in the latest AP Poll after their 28-14 win over Mississippi State.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher felt like his team played ok against Mississippi State but they have a lot of work left to do, and he wants that to continue into this bye week.

“We’re still leaving too much on the field,” Fisher said. “We’ve won some games but we still haven’t played close to our capabilities.”

After the bye week A&M will have six-straight SEC games where they hope to be in The SEC West Title race but they know that starts with taking care of business when the scoreboard is not on.

“We’re going to be relentless in how we compete, how we play, what we do, and no matter what happens the previous play we’re playing the next one,” Fisher said. “Can we stay in the game and make critical plays and learn to play critical numbers better. That’s what we have to do, and understand it is expected to play well you should play well, and how to play well. That’s what we’re hopefully developing.”