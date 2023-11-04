OXFORD, MS (FOX 44) — The road woes continued for the Texas A&M Aggies as a potential comeback came to a screeching halt after Randy Bond’s 43-yard field goal came up short after being tipped to preserve a 38-35 win for No. 10 Ole Miss.

FINAL: No. 10 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2023

The Rebels took a 14-0 lead shortly into the second quarter before the Aggies blocked field goal return from Jacoby Mathews pulled A&M within a score.

The Aggies responded to an Ole Miss touchdown with a 13-yard touchdown run from Le’Veon Moss to enter the half trailing 20-14.

Each team traded scores from that point, with Ole Miss eventually taking a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aggies mounted a fierce comeback, even taking the lead on a one-yard touchdown run from Max Johnson with just 4:34 remaining in the game. However, a nine-play, 75-yard drive ended in Quinshon Judkins punching it into the end zone for the go-ahead one-yard score to give Ole Miss a 38-35 lead and the win.

Texas A&M returns to the safety of Kyle Field with a showdown against Mississippi State on Saturday, November 11th at 6:30 p.m.