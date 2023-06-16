COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After helping to lead the Texas A&M Basketball team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season, the school’s board of regents approved a contract extension for head coach Buzz Williams on Friday.

This past season, Williams propelled the Aggies to a 25-10 season, which included a trip to the Big Dance, where they lost to Penn State on the opening weekend.

Where his team really shined was in conference play, as A&M finished 15-3 in SEC games. The 15 conference wins were the most since the 1922-23 season. As a result of the success, Williams earned SEC Coach of the Year honors for the second time.

On top of that, the 52 wins over the past two seasons is a program record, as Williams became the first Texas A&M head coach to win 25 or more games in consecutive seasons.

“Corey and I are extremely grateful to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, President Banks and the entire athletic department administrative staff for their belief and support in our program,” said Williams. “Our family loves the Bryan-College Station community and Aggieland, and we’re grateful for the support of the 12th Man. We are excited about the future of Texas A&M Basketball and humbled for the opportunity to be a part of it.”