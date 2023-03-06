COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After leading Texas A&M to the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, Buzz Williams was named the SEC Co-Coach of the Year on Monday.

In his fourth regular season as the head coach of the Aggies, Williams helped lead the team to a 23-8 record, and a 15-3 mark in conference play. He shared the honor with Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse.

Two other Aggies also earned their way onto the All-SEC Basketball teams, starting with guard Wade Taylor IV, who is a member of the All-SEC First team. During the regular season, he finished fourth in assists, fifth in scoring and fifth in steals.

Meanwhile, Tyrece “Boots” Radford is a member of the All-SEC Second team, as he averaged 13.3 points per game, while also finishing fifth in rebounds with 5.5 per game.