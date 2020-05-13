Cal State System Plans to Cancel In-Person Classes This Fall, Leaving A&M Home Date in Doubt

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M’s October date with Fresno State could be in jeopardy after the California State University system Chancellor Timothy White said on Tuesday, that all California State Universities are planning to cancel in-person classes through Fall 2020.

The California State system encompasses 23 schools including Texas A&M Non-Conference opponent, Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are supposed to make a trip to Aggieland on October 10th for a non-conference match-up.

The Mountain West sent out a statement Tuesday night saying that no decisions have been made on Athletic events for the fall.