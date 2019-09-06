Clemson Has Plenty of Respect For The Visiting Aggies

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson knows they survived a battle last year in College Station last year and their coaches expect another battle this season in Death Valley.

“They will get off the bus throwing the football down the field,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said of the Aggies. “It’s gonna be a big challenge for us but I’m excited to see how our team is going to respond, to a group like this, they are definitely one of the best teams in the country.”

As Swinney mentioned, in addition to a versatile running game the Tigers will have their hands full trying to slow down a more mature Kellen Mond who put 430 yards on Clemson last season.

“He’s an excellent player,” Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables said. “He can extend plays understands defenses I’m sure there’s a maturation that’s taken place. He’s got a great feel for their offense going into their second year his ability to execute is probably at a really high level again can extend plays. Excellent player we won’t see anybody that’s better than him all year.”

A&M is 2-14 all time against the AP Number one team with the last win coming in 2012 at Alabama.