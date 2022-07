LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 44) — A third Texas A&M Aggies Baseball player is headed to the pro level, as the Colorado Rockies selected Aggie reliever Joseph Menefee in the 20th round.

In the twentieth round of the 2022 @MLBDraft, the @Reds select Joseph Menefee out of Texas A&M! 👍#MLBDraft x #GigEm pic.twitter.com/RC2fgpvxkn — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) July 20, 2022

The lefty spent four seasons in College Station, and in 2022 was one of the key arms out of the A&M bullpen, as he threw 53 innings and struck out 87 batters.

Menefee joins Micah Dallas (eighth round) and Dylan Rock (eighth round) as Aggies who will now join MLB organizations.