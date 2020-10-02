Confident A&M Defensive Line Leads The Aggies into Tuscaloosa

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M is 2-12 all time against Alabama and has lost seven in a row since shocking them in Tuscaloosa in 2012.

As Jimbo Fisher gets set for his 3rd match-up with Alabama at Texas A&M, he has had a couple of recruiting classes to bolster the offensive and defensive lines, and the Crimson Tide are taking notice of that especially on the Aggies defensive front.

“The whole Texas A&M D-line — The defense in general is a really good defense,” Alabama running back Najee Harris said. “They really do a good job of stopping the run, like the whole front for they have is all good including the linebackers, and the safeties ad the DB’s they have. But the whole front four is all huge too. There’s 6’4″-6’5″ 300, 200, 280. they all got size and they all can move, there’s going to be another challenge for us.”

One of those big guys up front is 6’6″ 295 pound defensive lineman Jayden Peevy. Peevy knows what Alabama wants to do and he is not shying away from taking that challenge head on.

“Alabama is a downhill team with big O-lineman,” he said. “They love to run the ball and we will be prepared for them.”

Texas A&M is about an 18-point underdog heading into Saturday’s 2:30 kick with the Crimson tide in Tuscaloosa.