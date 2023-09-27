MIAMI, FL (FOX 44) — Following a breakout performance against Denver, former Texas A&M Aggie and current Miami Dolphin De’Von Achane earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Rook making his mark. 👏



Congrats @ffvmousvon_ on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/KOOH6mLHfB — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 27, 2023

This past Sunday, Achane had a day to remember, as he accounted for 233 total yards and four total touchdowns. In doing so, he became the first player in NFL history to rush for 200+ total yards while adding two rushing and two receiving touchdowns.

He will now look to build off the performance on Sunday, October 1st when the Dolphins hit the road to take on Buffalo at noon.