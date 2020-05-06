Don’t Count on Texas and A&M Meeting on the Gridiron Anytime Soon

COLLEGE STATION — Don’t count on Texas meeting A&M on the football field at any point in the near future, as both sides re-iterated that on Tuesday.

In an interview with 247 Sports Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said that Texas wanted to schedule the best teams they could that have had recent success.

Chris Del Conte on returning rivalries with either Texas A&M, LSU or Arkansas: Our goal is to play non-conference teams that have won championships in the modern era of College Football. — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) May 5, 2020

Del Conte has gone on record saying that he wants Texas and A&M to play again.

Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork held his bi-weekly meeting with the media and said the social media banter will have to suffice for now, because there are no plans to re start the rivalry.

“I responded to a Twitter post yesterday morning just to provide some levity to the conversation,” Bjork said. “But there’s been nothing formal nothing official. We haven’t moved any conversations and our position remains the same that we’re focused on other things right now and if that happens, let’s make it happen in the playoff College Football Playoff.”

According to Vegas Insider, the Aggies and the Longhorns have the 9th and 10th best odds to win the championship next year. A&M is a 30/1 shot while Texas is 33/1.

To quote the great Lloyd Christmas, So you’re telling me there’s a chance…