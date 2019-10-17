Double Trouble: Aggies Preparing for Ole Miss’ Dual QB Attack

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will have their hands full trying to slow down the Ole Miss offense this week, preparing for two different quarterbacks in this match-up.

Matt Corral started the season at quarterback and is more of the thrower, while John Rhys Plumlee, has given this team a spark with his legs, averaging over 121 yards a game in his 4 games this season.

“One can really throw it and run well, and the other one can really, really run,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I mean, he’s fast. He’s 4.4, 4.5 fast. And they’re doing a good job of just putting together what they have to do. Young backs, they can throw it, keep you spread, and go no huddle. But they’re dynamic players.”

Fisher said it’s all about recognizing personnel, and understanding what they are trying to do.

“They rotate quarterbacks,” Fisher said. “You gotta be careful, because you think one runs, one throws. Then all of a sudden they switch it up on you, so you know that part of it, But it’s still counters, it’s powers, it’s stretches, it’s zone reads. It’s still the same kind of runs. They’re doing a lot more no-huddle and from a lot more spread looks in what they’re doing, but they just do it and do it well.”

The Aggies have got the best of the Rebels in this series, in Oxford winning 3 of their previous 4 trips to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.