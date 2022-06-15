COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Following a breakout graduate transfer season with Texas A&M, Aggies outfielder Dylan Rock was named an NCBWA Third Team All-American.

This past season, Rock was a key part of A&M’s high powered lineup, as he hit .332 to go along with 18 home runs and 61 RBI after transferring in from UTSA.

He currently leads the team in runs, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Rock also provided the game-winning RBI in the team’s Super Regional clinching win over Louisville via a seventh inning sac fly which drove in Trevor Werner.

The Aggies will next be in action on Friday, June 17th when they take on Oklahoma in the opening game of the College World Series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm.