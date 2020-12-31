Extra Time in Aggieland Ahead of Orange Bowl

WACO, TX — In a normal year, Texas A&M would have arrived in Miami about a week before the Orange Bowl, gone sight seeing among other fun activities. However, due to COVID-19, the Aggies did not arrive early in Florida, but the team is looking at it as a positive.

“I think the way that we’re doing it is really good,” Kellen Mond said. “Obviously, I think the last thing all of us would want is us getting down there, and then something with Coronavirus pops up, and not being able to play, so I think with this odd year, the changes we have to make are beneficial because of this long period, we’re able to have a deep dive into what North Carolina does and study it a little more than usual.”