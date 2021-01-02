Fisher and A&M Thankful to Complete 2020 Season, But Look to Close it Out with a Bang against UNC

WACO — As the college basketball season hits conference play in a very uncertain season they might look to college football for hope that a season can be completed.

Texas A&M is one of the teams that is living proof of that, having games moved and canceled but they persevered to make it to college football’s penultimate night.

“I don’t know if we appreciate it as a way as a country or a fan base or whatever it is his college football fans, how hard it was to get those games in,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s what I told our players, not only to go through that, which I think will enhance their ability to deal with issues later in life but to do it and then do it at such a high level still be able to do your job.”

But Saturday night’s game is not the end of the journey for this program. Jimbo fisher won an Orange Bowl in his 3rd season at Florida State and followed it up by winning a national title the next year. Senior Buddy Johnson is putting people on notice that A&M could be on a similar path.

“The way that program has changed, it’s only the beginning,” he said. “And there’s a phrase I’m sure y’all know, it says, ‘It’s always calm before the storm’. It’s calm right now, but the storm is most definitely coming and guys should be worried.”

A&M has a chance to unleash their storm on North Carolina at 7:00pm on Saturday night from Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami.