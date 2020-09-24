Fisher Feels Culture Taking Hold at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION — The SEC media poll was released today and had Texas a&m picked fourth in the west behind Alabama, Auburn and LSU, all teams that have pretty established cultures and have won a national title in the last decade.

Texas A&M is still looking to put themselves in that national title conversation, and that’s why they brought Jimbo Fisher to Aggieland for 75-million dollars.

As he enters his third year at the helm of the Aggies, he feels his culture taking hold.

“You get enough guys there for a significant amount of time that are playing significant roles as older guys and pass that down,” Fisher said. “That’s what I’ve seen in camp that’s why I’ve been so pleased with camp and you see I’m in a good mood as far as how we’re doing things. Will we have success? we got to play an execute. but I like this team I like their, their attitude demeanor, and how they communicate and they’re fun to coach.”

Texas A&M will Open against Vanderbilt at 6:30 on Saturday night on the SEC Network’s alternate channel.