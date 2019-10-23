Fisher Hopes Turnovers Start Taking Over For The Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M used a strong defensive effort to escape the Grove with a win on Saturday.

The Game turned in A&M’s favor with a big fumble return for a touchdown by linebacker Buddy Johnson.

A&M ranks 14th in the country and 13th in the SEC in turnover margin and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is hoping plays like that build his defenses confidence moving forward.

“You’ve got a lot of young guys, sometimes they can get frustrated, and all of a sudden that strip sack that comes, you get a big score,” he said. “Now you say, you know, the things that we’re saying as a coaching staff, in this organization, are happening. And we’re making them happen. I can do this. That’s all part of the confidence growing, the team growing and our unity growing and belief in what we’re doing.”

The A&M defense will have a chance to put that belief back on the field on Saturday morning at 11:00am.