COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After another fall camp quarterback battle, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced the Aggies are rolling with sophomore Conner Weigman under center for A&M’s first game against New Mexico.

The announcement comes after the Aggies battle for QB1 continued through spring and fall camp, with Weigman winning the job over senior Max Johnson.

“[Conner] and Max both had great camps, played very, very well,” Fisher said. “[It was a] very tough decision…we’ll get ready to play and go on from this week.”

Weigman appeared in five games for the Aggies in 2022, starting under center in four of those games. He finished the season completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 896 yards passing, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Texas A&M faces off against the Lobos at Kyle Field to open the season on Saturday, September 2nd at 6:00 p.m.