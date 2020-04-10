Football is a Key Cog in The College Athletics Wheel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Big time college programs around the country depend heavily on the money that football brings into the athletic department and Texas A&M is no different.

Athletic Director Ross Bjork said around 85% of their athletic budget comes from football.

“It’s not necessarily just, direct ticket sales or donations,” Bjork said. “It’s the sponsorship it’s the concessions. It’s obviously SEC television revenue.”

Bjork said without that revenue from football it makes it tough to imagine playing many other sports.

“It’s really kind of hard to imagine you know how you would operate a full athletic department,” Bjork said. “We haven’t mapped any of that stuff out yet. Again, I want to know, you know a lot more data, but yeah you you would have, you know, a tough time just from expenses revenue, you know, how would you operate.”