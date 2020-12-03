“Football is a Team Sport” For The Aggies

WACO, TX — In the Aggies 20-7 win over LSU, Kellen Mond had a season low of 105 passing yards for no touchdowns. However, as Jimbo Fisher says, football is a team sport, and if one side of the ball is having an off week, the other side has to pick up their slack.

“Nobody is pointing fingers, nobody is saying ‘hey you didn’t do your job,'” Jimbo Fisher said. “When you play a team sport, and that’s why football is such a great game, you’ve got to feed off each other to be successful.”

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Johnson played an instrumental part in picking up their offense.

“Our defense did that the other night for the offense,” Jimbo Fisher said. “The offense has done it for the defense at times, I think that’s why it keeps these guys in a very tight nit group of guys, and very proud of the development we’ve made in this organization.”