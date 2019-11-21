For A&M to Upset No. 4 Georgia, Preparation is Paramount

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will look for their biggest win of the season when they travel to Sanford Stadium to take on 4th ranked Georgia on Saturday.

A&M will be playing a top-5 team for a 3rd time this season and Jimbo Fisher has been steadfast that beating a big-time opponent like Georgia in a Hostile environment you have to prepare yourself during the week.

“No matter what you go to a situation, when you get to pressure situations and things start to happen, things are happening too fast, here’s what happens to every human being in this world,” Fisher said. “Your habits come straight to the surface. What you do daily, what you think, what you believe. And you don’t even realize it, because instinct kicks in.”

A&M is making their first trip to Athens since 1980, a 42-0 loss to Georgia.