Former Aggie Returns to College Station With a Big League Perspective

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cliff Pennington was a standout at Texas A&M from 2003-2005 and eventually would play ten years in the major leagues for five different franchises.

Pennington asked for, and was ultimately released, from the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. With his big league career in the rear-view mirror he decided to return to College Station to serve on Rob Childress’ staff as a student assistant.

“I got the opportunity to know him throughout his career he would come in the off seasons,” Head Coach Rob Childress said. “And he made it clear to us about three years ago that when he finished playing coaching college baseball was something that he really wanted to do.”

Pennington brings the perspective as a former Aggie player who got where these players are hoping to go themselves.

“Here’s a guy that played 10 years in the Major Leagues that is as humble and passionate about the game and teaching our guys,” Childress said. “There’s not an ounce of ‘big league’ in him and his knowledge and the type of player he was has been so impactful to our guys.”