COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A pair of Aggies baseball players heard their names called Monday afternoon in the 2022 MLB draft.

Right-handed pitcher Micah Dallas came off the board first, heading to the Oakland Athletics in the eighth round with the 244th overall pick. The standout pitcher recorded a team best 7-3 record through 812 innings pitched.

With the 244th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, we have selected…#MLBDraft | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/nwJyg0VMh7 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 18, 2022

Just four picks later, the Blue Jays took Dallas’ teammate, outfielder Dylan Rock with the 248th overall pick. Rock put up solid numbers for the Aggies, hitting .318/.468/.641 en route to being named All-SEC second team.