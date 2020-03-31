Former A&M Head Coach Billy Gillispie Named Head Coach at Tarleton

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Former Texas A&M basketball coach Billy Gillispie was named the next head coach at Tarleton State on Monday night.

🗣️ #BillyIsBack



Billy Gillispie is back in NCAA Division I basketball! See what others have to say about it (a thread) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CQpDzoBOiJ — Tarleton Athletics (@TarletonSports) March 31, 2020

Gillispie has been the head coach at Ranger Junior College since 2015 leading the Rangers to the national tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Gillispie joins a Tarleton program that is beginning their transition into NCAA Division-1 Athletics.

Prior to Ranger, Gillispie took some time off to take care of some health issues that forced him to resign after just one season at Texas Tech. His resignation came under a cloud of player mistreatment allegations as well.

Prior to Texas Tech, Gillispie was at Kentucky from 2007 to 2009 leaving A&M after turning the Aggies around between 2004 and 2007.