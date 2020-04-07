Former Texas A&M Standouts Miller, Lechler Named to NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Star linebacker Von Miller says his sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak might sideline him again Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 when the Denver Broncos visit the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

Football legends and Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame members Von Miller and Shane Lechler were named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released today by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Miller was selected at linebacker where he was one of the team’s eight unanimous picks, while Lechler was named as a punter. The 55-member team was the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

A three-year starter for Texas A&M, Miller posted 10.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss to earn Walter Camp All-America honors during his senior season in 2010. Miller also won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2010. Miller was then selected by the Broncos with the second overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was inducted in the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

In the NFL, Miller has earned Pro Bowl honors eight times in his nine-year career and he garnered first-team All-Pro honors in 2012, 2015 and 2016. Miller led the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title in 2016 and earned the game’s Most Valuable Player honors in the 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Lechler starred for the Aggies from 1996 through 1999 and finished his career as the school record holder in virtually every statistical category for punting, including single game average (57.2), season average (47.0) and career average (44.7). He was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and will be inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame later this spring.

Drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2000 by the Oakland Raiders, Lechler’s greatness continued in the NFL for nearly two decades until his retirement in 2017. He was a six-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowl selections in 18 seasons with the Raiders and the hometown Houston Texans. Lechler’s career punt average of 47.6 is an NFL record and he owns two of top four season punt averages in NFL history (51.1 in 2009 and 50.8 in 2011). Last fall, Lechler’s unparalleled career was recognized when he was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.