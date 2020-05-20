Fresno State and Colorado Planning to Play at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION — Optimism was high for Texas A&M Athletic Director, Ross Bjork as he met with reporters on his bi-weekly Zoom call Tuesday.

Among the hot topics was scheduling after reports circulated last week that the PAC 12 Conference was considering conference-only schedules in the fall, which would leave A&M with a vacancy on September 19th when the Colorado Buffaloes were slated to come to Kyle Field. The California State University system chancellor said they planned to hold online-only classes next fell leaving A&M’s October 10th match-up with Fresno State a bit up in the air. On Tuesday Bjork said everybody’s on their toes but right now those schools plan to travel to College Station.

“I talked to both Athletic Directors at Fresno State and the University of Colorado and their comments were, ‘We’re coming to Kyle field,'” Bjork said. “Count on us being there so they plan on playing. Now what happens is — I wouldn’t say contingency plans — but I probably talked to 10 to 20 athletic directors a week or text, we all kind of are aware of all the moving parts, but there’s nothing that you can really put in writing or have a backup plan yet because there’s just too much uncertainty.”

As Bjork continues to visit with AD’s around the conference and the country he feels a growing sense of optimism as States around the country begin to open up.

“Each day that goes by, we get more positive data, and that’s what we have to go on, as we get more positive input from our health experts,” Bjork said. “So yes, a lot of confidence, moving forward, and we need to continue this. We still need to do all the, the practices that are in place, But yes, there seems to be more confidence as the time goes on.”