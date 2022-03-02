NASHVILLE, TN — Gary Blair’s coaching career has officially come to an end as his Texas A&M Aggies came up on the losing end against Vanderbilt 85-69 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

The legendary coach announced prior to the season that this would be his last and he would retire following its conclusion.

In his career, Blair won over 850 games, and led his teams to 26 NCAA Tournament appearances. He had been at A&M since the 2003-04 season, and had led the Aggies to 15 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a National Championship in 2011, before the streak ended this season.

For his accomplishments, Blair was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.