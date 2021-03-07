Haley Lee’s Walk-off Grand Slam Produces Run-Rule Victory over Lamar

Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Marissa Avanzato

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball concluded its play in the Reveille Classic, recording a 13-3 run-rule victory against the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M improves to 11-3, while Lamar drops to 2-18 on the year.

The Aggies got on the board in the first inning courtesy of a solo shot by Haley Lee, placed inches past the left field foul pole. The junior returned to the box in the third inning, belting another home run over the left field wall.

The Maroon & White added three more in the third inning off a sacrifice fly from Trinity Cannon and

Makinzy Herzog’s bases-clearing double.

In the fourth, Shaylee Ackerman, who was 1-for-3 with two RBI, cleared the bases after roping a double to left field. Dani Elder tallied her fourth home run of the season, adding two RBI of her own.

In the fifth, the Cardinals were down to their last strike before Kaylee Ancelot sent a three-run homer to left field to extend the game.

The Aggies answered by loading the bases for Lee’s game-ending grand slam to left centerfield. This marks the junior’s second three home run performance on the season.

Kayla Poynter moves to 3-0 after her 5.0 innings of work. The right-hander scattered five hits while striking out seven, tying her season high.