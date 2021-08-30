Haynes King Edged Out Zach Calzada in Texas A&M Quarterback Battle

COLLEGE STATION — Jimbo Fisher named Haynes King as the starting quarterback for Kent State last week and said Monday it was King’s body of work that allowed him to edge out Zach Calzada.

“He was outstanding in the scrimmages and practices to just get better and better and better and played with great consistency,” Fisher said. “We brought every blitz known to man at him. And I’m a big believer in you have to get him prepared in that regard. His accuracy on downfield deep balls were excellent. At the same time, Zach did, too. This was not a deal where one guys get one. They kept matching each other and he just played a little bit better.”

Fisher also lauded the freshman’s accuracy

“People said it was his athleticism [That won him the job], no it wasn’t,” Fisher said. “It was his pocket presence and his ability to throw the football accurately and make decisions. I’m a still firm believer that decision making and accuracy is how you play great quarterback. The legs are an added piece of what has to happen.”