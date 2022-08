COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies have their guy.

Texas A&M reportedly named Junior Haynes King the starting quarterback for Week one against Sam Houston State.

BREAKING: Third-year man @haynes_king10 has won a highly-competitive fall camp battle and has been tabbed as Texas A&M's starter entering the season. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) August 27, 2022

King beat out LSU-transfer Max Johnson and former five-star recruit Connor Weigman for the starting job.

The Aggies QB1 gets his chance against the Bearkats on Saturday, September 3rd at 11 a.m.