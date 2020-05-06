‘Hope is an Attitude’ A&M’s Bjork Hopeful for On-Time Football Season

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork is hopeful football season can begin on time with limited disruptions.

“A lot of people say hope is not a strategy, in this case hope is an attitude and we need to have a positive attitude,” Bjork said. “So we’re using hope as well but that gives us some guideposts to say, we can start planning accordingly. So we’re optimistic. We’re planning like we’re going to play. I think there’s great data in terms of how our healthcare system is holding up here in the state of Texas, and we hope those trends continue as we do reopen.”

Bjork said there are teams of people working through different scenarios to figure out their options when the time comes to play football. They are trying to figure out how to best accommodate fans that may attend while also keeping them safe.

“We’ve put together, seven different working groups,” he said. “And one of those working groups, two of them actually — one is fan experience. How do we take care of our fans? How do we accommodate our fans? And then the other one is facilities, and working with the university. So those conversations are happening at that level.”