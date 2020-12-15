‘How We Play, Not What We Say’ Texas A&M not Lobbying CFP Through The Media

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M has one more game to state their case to the College Football playoff Committee, but declined to do that from the podium Monday.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies would do their talking on the field on Saturday against Tennessee in their season finale.

“All the lobbying becomes good social media to me but, and I don’t know how much it really works,” Fisher said. “When you get right down to it, those people know what they’re doing, how they’re going to do it, how they’re going to pick it. We have to take care of what we play with on the field and give them a good argument. If we need an argument we need an argument by how we play, not by what we say.”

A&M is currently 5th in the College Football Playoff ranking but with 3rd ranked Clemson and 2nd ranked Notre Dame set to square off this weekend, things could get very interesting on Sunday should the Aggies take care of business against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.