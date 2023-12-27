HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — In a year of injuries, coaching changes and transfers out of College Station, a long 2023 campaign officially ended in a Texas Bowl loss to No. 20 Oklahoma State, 31-23.

FINAL from the Texas Bowl:



No. 20 Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2023

The Aggies had 19 players enter the transfer portal, rendering them ineligible to play in the Texas Bowl. More Aggies fell in the Texas bowl tonight, starting with QB1, Jaylen Henderson.

Henderson went down on the first play from scrimmage for Texas A&M, completing an 11-yard pass to Jahdae Walker before getting hit in the air and falling on his right arm. Trainers immediately brought out a cart before Henderson walked off the field with an air cast preventing any movement on his right arm.

#Aggies QB1 Jaylen Henderson got hit low and came down hard on his arm on the first play of the game. He walked off the field with a brace on his right arm preventing any movement. True freshman Marcel Reed in now for A&M. pic.twitter.com/z4pPcJtOqz — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 28, 2023

Texas A&M ruled Henderson out for the rest of the bowl game. True freshman quarterback Marcel Reed came in as the fourth Aggie quarterback to play for Texas A&M this season.

One of the bigger deficiencies of the transfer portal came on the defensive side, with Texas A&M having to start two walk-ons in the secondary. Oklahoma State took advantage of that fact, attacking A&M through the air to the tune of 402 yards through the air.

After a first half that saw the Aggies get outgained 325-163 yards in the first half, Texas A&M found a groove as Reed started to get more comfortable in the third quarter.

A&M forced an early turnover with Dalton Brooks undercutting an Alan Bowman pass. Reed led the Aggies down the field on the ensuing drive, capping off a six play, 60-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run by Amari Daniels, to pull the Aggies within two scores.

Each team traded touchdowns after that to keep the Cowboys’ lead at 11.

The Aggies defense sured up in the fourth quarter, forcing multiple Cowboys stops but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma State took the rematch.

Texas A&M finishes the season with a 7-6 record and now officially enter the Mike Elko era.