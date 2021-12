COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is on his way to the next level, as he announced on Twitter that he would forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

This past season, Spiller ran for 1,011 yards, his second straight season of over 1,000 rushing yards. He was also tops amongst running backs in catches without a drop, with 25.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.