Cary, N.C. (FOX 44) — USA Baseball announced its 31-man roster for the 2023 Collegiate National Team and Aggies outfielder Jace Laviolette made the cut.

Laviolette’s selection marks the 33rd time an Aggie has made the squad and the first to do so since Asa Lacy in 2019.

USA Baseball will compete in the 20th-annual USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series which is set for June 30-July 4.