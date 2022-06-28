COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A day after being named a second team All-American by D1Baseball.com, Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch earned his way onto Baseball America’s All-American second team as well.

This comes after the Stanford transfer threw 60.1 innings during his time in College Station, striking out 73 batters while only allowing 53 hits and 16 earned runs.

The All-America selection is the fourth of the offseason for the Aggie Baseball team, as both Palisch and Dylan Rock both have two to their name.