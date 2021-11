COLLEGE STATION, TX — Jalen Wydermyer is having another excellent season at Texas A&M and as a result is a finalist for the Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college football, for the second straight season.

This year, Wydermyer is tops in the SEC amongst tight ends with 36 catches for 491 yards. He also has the A&M tight ends record for catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

The Mackey Award will be give out on December 9.