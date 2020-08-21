Jhamon Ausbon and Texas A&M Blocking Out The Noise Preparing for 2020

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M players and coaches have praised the team’s effort and energy in the first few days of practice.

Texas A&M being a member of The SEC is embracing the ability to even be on the field while several other conferences have canceled their fall seasons.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is one of those conferences playing at the moment but they had North Carolina and Notre Dame recently cancel practices after outbreaks on campus.

Aggie Senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said he is doing everything he can to focus on Texas A&M in College Station.

“Control we can control,” Ausbon said. “What we can control is our attitude each day. Our mentality coming in the building. How much we want to get better. What we do during a workout so those kind of things are what I feel my head and try to fill these our teams with and I’m just focused on that because other stuff will drive you crazy.”