Jimbo Fisher and A&M Prepared to Face a Buttoned-Up Georgia Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is making their first trip to Athens Georgia since 1980 so while the surroundings might be new Georgia’s style of play will not be, especially to head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher worked with Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart at LSU under Nick Saban in the Early 2000’s even squaring off on the basketball court a few times in Saban’s famous roundball games.

“We used to play noontime basketball, and I used to get him,” Fisher joked. “So if we played that, I’d be okay.”

Fishers tone then turned very serious in admiration of how Smarts team plays.

“They’re so sound,” Fisher said. “When you look at film, You always hear me say you play good football when the other team does it right and you’re still able to make yards and block, you know you’re getting better. There’s no gimmies.”

Fisher knows the Bulldogs wont give anything to them so they are going to have to match that level in order to be successful.

“The fronts are going to be right,” Fisher said. “The gaps are going to be filled. They’re going to bring different looks. They’re going to challenge you mentally, physically, psychologically in offense, defense, special teams. It’s a very well-coached team.”

A&M and Georgia kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon.