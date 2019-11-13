Jimbo Fisher Encouraged By Growth of his Young Football Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has his team sitting at 6-3 as they prepare for a brital three game closing stretch that will take them to No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 LSU.

The Aggies have been up-and-down this year but have won three-straight games over the last month. Fisher is encouraged by the growth he has seen from some of his young guys.

“The good is you see the future, if you keep progressing and getting better, which I think you can see,” Fisher said. “You see a lot of us, a lot of the guys that are making plays on offense and defense and even special teams, you see all that youth, you see the excitement, But the same time, you wish they always could grow up and know more quicker, handle situations, how to practice, how to do this, how to deal with that situation. But also, that innocence sometimes gives you…they don’t feel things at times either.”

The Aggies will play their home finale on Saturday night against South Carolina.