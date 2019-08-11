Jimbo Fisher Enjoying The Social-Media-less Camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M unity council decided the team would ditch their social media accounts for the duration of fall camp.

Last week wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon talked about how the players will filling their time with a lot more productive things, not surprising to the twitter-less Jimbo Fisher.

“Wow, what a revelation,” Fisher joked. “What a revelation and to actually maybe talk to each other, and not text each other and not Twitter each other. Yeah, you’ve gotta communicate like a normal human being. I don’t think we realize, as a society, how much that eats out of our day, and the interaction is probably part of some of the problem we got in the world right now. Too much social media not enough talking face to face being a human being. It’s pretty nice. I like it. Oh exactly right. Work production, study your plays study your school work. There’s tons of things you could be doing then seeing what somebody you don’t know thinks about you.”

The Aggies will host their fan appreciation event on Sunday Afternoon with an autograph session starting at 12:00pm at the Gilliam Indoor Track facility, followed by an open practice at Kyle Field.