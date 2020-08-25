Jimbo Fisher: ‘I Like This Football Team’

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher likes the energy he has seen from his team early in camp.

“I like this football team right now,” Fisher said. “I like the attitude, the work ethic, the enthusiasm and the tempo of practice. It’s is from the old guys, and I will say this the new guys have brought some juice to this thing too. They like playing ball. They’ve energized — and the old guys are playing very energized — their personalities have mixed very well.”

Junior Linebacker Anthony Hines feels the positive momentum this team is building heading into their opener with Vandy next month.

“This is the most talented team that I’ve been around since I’ve been here,” Hines said. “To take that next step, it’s all about the details. It’s all about those little things it’s all about the effort. Execution needs to be a priority.”