COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Aggies are entering year four under Jimbo Fisher, and the team is coming off a successful season, going 9-1, including an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

The Aggies are returning every player this season from their secondary, but their offense has some big shoes to fill with the departure of Kellen Mond. However, the new starters will be up to speed in no time, as Jimbo Fisher knows exactly how hard to push his players.

“We treat every rep like it’s a national championship,” Hezekiah Jones said. “We expect to go in there with the same determination and locked in, being locked in to make those plays in big games and just putting the pressure on ourselves in practice.”

“There’s a fine line as a coach, you have to walk, but the good thing is we have the information from the GPS,” Jimbo Fisher said. “It identifies it, exactly, and we’ve been doing this longer than anybody in college football.”