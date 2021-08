WACO, TX — For the first time in years, the Aggies will have a new quarterback under center since Kellen Mond was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2021 starting quarterback spot was up for grabs, however, that is no longer the case, as Jimbo Fisher named Haynes King the Aggies’ starting quarterback.

Due to the COVID-19 extra eligibility year, Haynes is listed as a freshman on the roster – but he saw time in 2020.