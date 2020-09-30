Jimbo Fisher Still Has Plenty of Confidence in Quarterback Kellen Mond

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M escaped with a 17-12 win at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

It was not the best of night’s for Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond who went 17 of 28 for 189 yards 1 touchdown and two turnovers. His head Coach knows it wasn’t his best night but is not letting trhat shake his confidence in his senior signal caller.

“I went back through the game decision making was well,” Fisher said. “There was about four or five throws that we wish he could have made but at the same time he still did a lot of good things with the football.”

Fisher was not pleased with the turnovers, but sees those as correctable mistakes.

“We’ve got to take care of it,” Fisher said. “The two critical turnovers — On the fumble on a slide we can’t have that, and the back on the on the pull-mesh, however that works between two guys we do those 25 to 50, times a day. We’ve got to get that ironed out but still I mean Kellen’s played a lot of football and a lot of experience and we’ll be playing and doing what we’re doing and get those you keep developing those other guys.“