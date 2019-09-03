Jimbo Fisher’s Message: Prepare for Clemson Like They’re a “Faceless Opponent”

COLLEGE STATION, TX – Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are getting ready to play the number 1 ranked Clemson Tigers this weekend, who won the National Championship last season. Fisher is very familiar with Clemson, after facing them every season he was at Florida State, going 4-4 against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Fisher’s message to the team, to get ready for Clemson, is prepare like they’re a faceless opponent, which is a coaching cliche, but holds true.

“You know who your opponent is,” Jimbo Fisher said. “And the environment and atmosphere will take care of itself, but you have to control yourself. All the great opponents don’t look for external motivation, you’ve got to have it within yourself.”